MANILA, Philippines – While the Huawei Mate Xs foldable was the star of its February 24 event, laptops and a tablet were launched as well.

Three new laptops come to the fold: 2020 versions of its Matebook X Pro, and 14-inch and 15-inch Matebook D.

The X Pro sports a 13.9-inch touchscreen with a 3,000 x 2,000 resolution, and spec options up to 10th generation Intel processors, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. It will retain its signature Huawei Share functions for easy pairing with Huawei phones, and pop-up web camera on the keyboard. It features quad speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and will reportedly last up to 15 hours under regular use. It comes in a new emerald green color in addition to mystic silver and space grey.

The Matebook D, Huawei's entry-level laptop, will also be available with 10th generation Intel processors, in addition to its AMD Ryzen 5 options. Its two models (14- and 15-inch) can be configured with specs up to 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage, and will come with full HD screens, a fingerprint sensor, pop-up webcam, and a battery estimated to last 13 hours under regular use.

If you're wondering why Huawei can use Microsoft's Windows OS on its laptops while it can't do the same for Android on its phones, it's because Microsoft was able to obtain a license to export its software to Huawei back in November 2019. Without the exception, Microsoft was under the same Entity List restrictions enforced by the US Department of Commerce.

Some Huawei laptops have made it to the Philippines but the company has yet to announce whether the new models will follow suit.

MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei announced a 5G version of the MatePad Pro tablet it released in December 2019. It will have the same 10.8-inch screen, but will now come with Huawei's flagship system-on-a-chip, the Kirin 990 5G, and wireless charging – a first for tablets, Huawei says. The wireless charging is compatible with its keyboard case, headphones, and smartphones. The first tablet to have 5G is considered to be Samsung's Galaxy S6 5G, announced back in January.

The device, like the company's other mobile devices, will also ship with open-source Android, and Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google's. As is the case with the Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei is also aiming for a global release for the tablet in April. – Rappler.com