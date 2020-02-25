MANILA, Philippines – Warren Buffett, the CEO of multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, now owns and uses a smartphone.

The renowned business magnate told CNBC in an interview that he has finally given up his old Samsung Haven U320 flip phone, which he’s been seen using for a number of years, for an iPhone 11.

"My flip phone is permanently gone. The number's been changed," said Buffett. "You're looking at an 89-year-old guy who's barely beginning to be with it."

The billionaire admitted that he’s received several iPhones as gifts over the years, including one from Apple CEO Tim Cook, but has never used any of them until recently.

Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.6% stake in Apple – estimated to be worth over $75 billion.

Though he’s now a smartphone user, Buffet said that he’s not using all of his new device’s features, and is primarily using it as a phone.

Buffett’s new iPhone 11, however, is not actually his first Apple device as he also owns an iPad, which he uses to check stocks. – Rappler.com