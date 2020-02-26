MANILA, Philippines – Globe on Wednesday, February 26, announced it made what it called the "first-ever international 5G video call in the country."

The video call was done between Globe and AIS, a technical partner in Thailand.

The call reportedly lasted more than 3 minutes, made after Globe received the technical call from AIS, which was testing its own 5G network itself in Bangkok, Friday, February 21.

Alan Garchitorena, Globe director for technology enablement & services planning, took the call from Hui Weng Cheong, president of AIS, Globe said. The company called the test a success, with the call running "without a glitch, with zero lag."

The call was made the same day that AIS acquired its new 5G spectrum, said Globe.

“This technology will deliver a new era of digital use for AR, VR, Internet of Things (IoT), industrial applications and much more in the Philippines,” said Garchitorena.

Globe launched a 5G service in June, though it was for fixed lines. In February, Globe launched its first handset that's 5G-capable, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. The company says it's planning "to fire up 5G sites in key areas such as central business districts within the year." – Rappler.com