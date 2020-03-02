MANILA, Philippines – The demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available, the game's official Twitter account announced on Monday, March 2. Here's the link.

We've just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store.



What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! #FF7R



https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020

The demo contains the first chaper of the game, the Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission, an iconic scene among Final Fantasy fans.

Progress in the demo will not be carried over to the retail version of the game, which comes out on April 10, 2020. Content may also differ from that of the retail version, according to Square Enix.

The original Final Fantasy VII was released in 1997.

Those who download the demo from now until May 11, 2020 will receive an exclusive PS4 theme that will be available to download on the commercial release of the game. – Rappler.com