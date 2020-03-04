MANILA, Philippines – Hello darkness, every nighttime app user's old friend! WhatsApp is the latest messaging service to enable dark mode.

The company released the feature for its Android and iOS apps on Tuesday, March 3, debuting the new feature alongside a new YouTube video showcasing its most apt use case: avoiding the glare of checking your smartphone at the worst possible times.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said the dark mode was made with the express intent of reducing eye strain in low-light environments. "And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room," the developers added.

WhatsApp users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can enable dark mode in the system settings. Meanwhile, WhatsApp users running Android 9 and below can enter WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme, then select "Dark" to enable the feature. – Rappler.com