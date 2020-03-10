MANILA, Philippines – The use of stalkerware or apps that allow one person to secretly monitor another person’s device increased by 31% in 2019, says cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

While many other types of malware have functions that allow for monitoring, the definition of stalkerware is unique in that its usage primarily involves people who have a personal relationship with one another such as an ex or a spouse.

Another key difference: stalkerware can often be commercially and legally available, sometimes for as low as $7 a month. The firm reports that these apps are legal in most countries, which may make it tricky for cybersecurity programs to remove. Sometimes, the firm says, they're not even categorized as malicious, even though there is potential for misuse.

The basic things that such an app can do include being able to see a device’s messages, photographs, social media, browser history, geolocation, and audio recordings, says the firm. Some can also record keyboard use.

About 380 variants of this type of software were found in 2019, and have to often be manually installed on a victim’s device, whether it's phone or a computer. The firm advises to be on the lookout for suspicious files or programs that you may not have installed yourself, and to change your security settings if one feels like another person may be targeting them.

Here are 3 of the most prolific stalkerware families detected by the firm last year:

Monitor.AndroidOS.MobileTracker.a

Found in free “Mobile Tracker” application, which tracks the activity of children or employees, their location, correspondences, and calls. It can access all files in the device, such as photos, browser history, calendar, contacts, and can remotely control the device.

Monitor.AndroidOS.Cerberus.a

Positioned as an anti-theft app. It can work in “hidden” mode, which prevents it from being deleted. It can track location, take pictures and screenshots from the camera, and record audio.

Monitor.AndroidOS.Nidb.a

Appears under the names iSpyoo, TheTruthSpy, and Copy9, which are promoted as apps to spy on a partner.

In the Philippines, Kaspersky detected about 1,366 users affected by stalkerware, placing the country 35th worldwide in terms of affected users in 2019. – Rappler.com