'Coronavirus panic is dumb' – Elon Musk
MANILA, Philippines – Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes again with an eyebrow-raising tweet, this time in relation to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
He said:
The coronavirus panic is dumb
The coronavirus panic is dumb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020
The ploy, if it had been to demand attention, worked. It reaped 1.7 million likes in the 4 days after the March 7 posting.
As expected, the tweet drew sharp criticism, specifically of the tweet's perceived insensitivity to those who have contracted it and high-risk candidates.
As someone with severe heart issues, I find this tweet irresponsible. Just because you are one of the richest people in America who has every opportunity, some like me can & will die like the other 20 Americans who have died. Shame on you
As someone with severe heart issues, I find this tweet irresponsible. Just because you are one of the richest people in America who has every opportunity, some like me can & will die like the other 20 Americans who have died. Shame on you— Brian Germann (@BriansNewHeart) March 8, 2020
Elon this is not a good tweet. People are still not taking proper steps.
You are a man of science. Can I set up a call with some scientists to help change your mind?
Elon this is not a good tweet. People are still not taking proper steps.
With exponential functions you want to err on the side of caution.
With exponential functions you want to err on the side of caution.— Paul Graham (@paulg) March 6, 2020
Some perceived it as Elon being "edgy":
Is it super edgy to not give a fuck about kids with asthma and elderly people now? I didn’t get the memo.
Is it super edgy to not give a fuck about kids with asthma and elderly people now? I didn’t get the memo.— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 6, 2020
Still, quite a few appear to empathize with the controversial tech executive:
Some took pleasure in reminding Musk of his older Twitter gaffes, specifically the one which led to a securities fraud case:
Not nearly as dumb as committing securities fraud on Twitterhttps://t.co/DM6sOXN5Xg
Not nearly as dumb as committing securities fraud on Twitterhttps://t.co/DM6sOXN5Xg— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 6, 2020
Musk is a known stirrer of controversy on Twitter, and had been involved in another legal case when he called British diver Vernon Unsworth – one of the rescuers of the Thai boys football team that got trapped in a cave in 2018 – a "pedo guy" on Twitter.
Musk's Tesla stores and factories in China were also earlier temporarily shuttered because of the virus. – Rappler.com