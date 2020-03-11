MANILA, Philippines – Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes again with an eyebrow-raising tweet, this time in relation to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

He said:

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

The ploy, if it had been to demand attention, worked. It reaped 1.7 million likes in the 4 days after the March 7 posting.

As expected, the tweet drew sharp criticism, specifically of the tweet's perceived insensitivity to those who have contracted it and high-risk candidates.

As someone with severe heart issues, I find this tweet irresponsible. Just because you are one of the richest people in America who has every opportunity, some like me can & will die like the other 20 Americans who have died. Shame on you — Brian Germann (@BriansNewHeart) March 8, 2020

Elon this is not a good tweet. People are still not taking proper steps.



You are a man of science. Can I set up a call with some scientists to help change your mind? — Bruce “not the flu” Fenton (@brucefenton) March 6, 2020

With exponential functions you want to err on the side of caution. — Paul Graham (@paulg) March 6, 2020

Some perceived it as Elon being "edgy":

Is it super edgy to not give a fuck about kids with asthma and elderly people now? I didn’t get the memo. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 6, 2020

Still, quite a few appear to empathize with the controversial tech executive:

Some took pleasure in reminding Musk of his older Twitter gaffes, specifically the one which led to a securities fraud case:

Not nearly as dumb as committing securities fraud on Twitterhttps://t.co/DM6sOXN5Xg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 6, 2020

Musk is a known stirrer of controversy on Twitter, and had been involved in another legal case when he called British diver Vernon Unsworth – one of the rescuers of the Thai boys football team that got trapped in a cave in 2018 – a "pedo guy" on Twitter.

Musk's Tesla stores and factories in China were also earlier temporarily shuttered because of the virus. – Rappler.com