MANILA, Philippines – If you happen to have been hanging out around TikTok, you'd have seen this short, little dance to "Don't Start Now," a hit single by English singer Dua Lipa.

It's one of the many trending dance creations on the short-form video app, where a small choreographed sequence set to just the right tune could bring instant fame to one of its young users.

On Wednesday, March 11, that dance, created by 18-year-old Filipino Hannah Kaye Balanay, made its way to US talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The episode had Charli D'Amelio, the app's most famous user, as a guest, who performed some of the app's most viral dances, with the first being Hannah's dance:

The Filipino, who lives in Australia, first uploaded the dance back in January, and has since gotten 42.4 million plays:

The dancer's following has since grown too, now at 4.2 million on TikTok.

The US talk show's video also credited each creator of the featured dances as recently, there has been more effort among popular TikTok creators to credit who made the dance steps – especially after the New York Times ran a feature on 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon, who created the "Renegade" dance, the most popular dance on TikTok.

These dances are micro-performances but they're legitimate creations nonetheless, shaped by the limitations of the medium itself. Being credited goes a long way for these young creators as it opens up oppportunities for them. – Rappler.com