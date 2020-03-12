MANILA, Philippines – Netflix launched a mobile-only plan on Thursday, March 12 – its cheapest at P149 monthly – in addition to the existing Basic, Standard, and Premium plans.

The plan limits users to watching on their smartphone or tablet, and excludes viewing on TVs and computers. Viewing will still be unlimited and without ads, with video quality set at standard definition, and simultaneous viewing set to 1 like its Basic P369 monthly plan. The difference is that the P369 plan allows for TV and computer viewing.

The mobile-only plan was first tested in India a year ago, set at US$4 monthly. At the time, there was no certainty that the plan would make its way past the testing phase. But in January 2020, the plan made its way to more markets, before reaching the Philippines – in a bid to make the platform more accessible, and as it faces new streaming competition from HBO, Disney and other traditional media giants moving into the space.

Nteflix noted that the Philippines is a mobile-first country, with people here logging an average of 3.3 hours a day watching online content on their mobile phones.

"We’re enthusiastic to introduce the Mobile plan in the Philippines to make it even easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. At home or on the go, now more people can watch all the shows and movies Netflix has to offer, wherever and whenever they want,” said Patrick Flemming, director of product innovation at Netflix.

Here are the steps to get the new plan on your mobile device:

1. Download the Netflix app or visit www.netflix.com

2. Select the Mobile plan for P149/month

3. Add account details and get started

Curiously, Netflix also made small adjustments to its older plans. The Basic Plan changed from P370/month to P369/month; the Standard from P460/month to P459/month; and the Premium from P564/month to P549/month.

Smart Downloads, which lets you download episodes to your mobile device via WiFi, still works on the mobile-only plan.

Payment can be done using credit and debit cards, via direct carrier billing with your existing network provider (Globe, PLDT, SkyCable), or with cash using a Netflix prepaid code you can find here. – Rappler.com