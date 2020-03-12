MANILA, Philippines – Airbnb is making it easier for people to cancel bookings in light of the coronavirus, announcing changes on Tuesday, March 10, US time.

Hosts will be rewarded for having flexible rules regarding reservations. They will have new tools to directly authorize extra refunds on the platform. While hosts will still be able to set cancellation policies themselves, Airbnb's system will surface more listings of hosts that have flexible arrangements. Listings can also now be filtered with "Flexible," "Moderate" or "Strict" options.

The 3% host fee will also now be waived for bookings made from now until June 1, 2020. The host fee is collected from the host, and is used to cover Airbnb's cost of processing payments.

For the guest, they will no longer be charged the 14% guest service fee that comes with cancellations. Guests who are not due a guest service refund will instead get a travel coupon which can be used on a future trip. The policy applies to bookings made from the day of the announcement until June 1, 2020.

The new announcements are an expansion of recent policy changes stemming from the coronavirus threat.

A page about these cancellation eligibility rules can be found here. – Rappler.com