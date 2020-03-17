MANILA, Philippines – Globe on Monday, March 16, said it was advising users to avoid torrents or user-to-user downloads during this time.

Telcos are expecting a surge in bandwidth use as workers and students switch to a work or study from home arrangement amid the coronavirus threat. PLDT earlier announced it would be providing a speed boost to its home fiber customers.

Globe will not be boosting their speed but assured customers of a reliable internet connection. The company said it will have enough capacity to handle the extra load thanks to the "heavy investments" they've made into their network for several years.

They, however, advised users to be mindful of their internet use:

"Since internet is a shared resource, we would like to remind our customers to use the internet consientiously. Similar to hoarding, avoid using torrents that hog bandwidth and negatively impacts others," Globe told Rappler.

"Given the recent government directives on enhanced community quarantine, we are doing out best to fulfill the needs of our customers despite restrictions."

Globe has also put up a way to donate to the COVID-19 cause through its GCash app by going to Pay Bills > Others > FightCOVID-19, and extended postpaid bill deadlines by 30 days. – Rappler.com