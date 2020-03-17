SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Facebook said Tuesday it was offering $100 million to help small businesses in 30 countries cope with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The social networking giant said it will be giving cash grants and ad credits to as many as 30,000 enterprises.

"We've listened to small businesses to understand how we can best help them," chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said.

"We've heard loud and clear that financial support could enable them to keep the lights on and pay people who can't come to work."

– Rappler.com