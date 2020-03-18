MANILA, Philippines – Final Fantasy VII isn’t the only PlayStation classic getting a remake released this April.

Resident Evil 3 (RE3) is too, and just like the RPG favorite, it’s also getting a demo ahead of release. The demo comes out on Thursday, March 19, and follows heroine Jill Valentine as she escapes zombie-infested Raccoon City. Capcom says there’ll be a lot more focus on action than the moodier Resident Evil 2 remake last year, although the traditional survival rules – namely resource management and enemy avoidance – still come into play.

March 19th, daylight... the Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo will overtake PS4, XB1, and Steam.



Plus, an Open Beta for Resident Evil Resistance begins on March 27th! More details:



Along with the single-player experience, Capcom will also be kicking off an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance, a multiplayer game packed in with RE3, on March 27. In this mode, the player is one of 4 survivors trying to escape from a twisted experiment or the “Mastermind” of said experiment, who can place traps and creatures to prevent the players’ progress.

The demos will be up on 3 platforms, the PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on PC. The full game arrives on April 3, 2020. – Rappler.com