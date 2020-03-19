MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Japanese media who are looking for more content to freely consume during the coronavirus lockdown will have one new choice added to their roster of media outlets.

Japanese company Toei announced Thursday, March 19, it was coming out with its very own YouTube channel dedicated to hosting episodes of its classic content from the 1960s to 1990s.

The YouTube channel, Toei Tokusatsu World, is available worldwide, save for Japan. It will begin uploading content on April 6, beginning with the first two episodes of 70 different classic tokusatsu shows (basically live-action television with special effects) and anime.

While the first two episodes of the shows will be subtitled in English, further episodes will be available in Japanese, but future updates could change that.Toei also confirmed it is planning "on making a public call for subtitles in any language."

Here's a look at the first round of available content going up:

April 6: Episodes 1 and 2 of all 70 shows (with English subtitles)

April 13: Episode 3 and 4 of National Kid (to be updated on Mondays)

April 14: Episode 3 and 4 of Suki Suki Majo Sensei (to be updated on Tuesdays)

April 15: Episode 3 and 4 of Robot 8-Chan(to be updated on Wednesdays)

April 16: Episode 3 and 4 of Space Cop Gavan (more commonly known as Space Sheriff Gavan; to be updated on Thursdays)

April 17: Episode 3 and 4 of Jaspion (to be updated on Fridays); episodes 3 and 4 of Hard Gumi (to be updated on Fridays)

April 18: Episode 3 and 4 of Magical Girl Chukana Paipai (to be updated on Saturdays); Episode 3 and 4 of Winspector (to be updated on Saturdays)

April 19: Episode 3 and 4 of Combattler V to be updated on Sundays); episodes 3 and 4 of Gorenger (to be updated on Sundays)

While there isn't a full list of shows available yet, Philippine viewers may be pleased to know that the 1977 robot anime Voltes V, will be one of the offerings on hand. Also listed were Daimos, Captain Ultra, Yokai Bugeicho, JAKQ, Dear Robottie!, Message from Space, Space Sheriff Sharivan, Poitrine, Chanzerion, and Daltanius.

Depending on the show, Toei said there may be viewing limitations in certain areas and countries, so prospective watchers may want to subscribe to the Toei Tokusatsu World Official page now and keep checking for updates. – Rappler.com