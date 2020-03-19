MANILA, Philippines – To stave off boredom during a time of social distancing brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Scribd announced it would be making its content library available for free for a month.

Scribd CEO Trip Adler made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, March 19. In the post, he explained that, "with millions of people around the globe staying close to home to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, access to books and information is more important than ever before."

Scribd's library will be freely available to anyone who is a new first-time subscriber for 30 days, and there is "no credit card or commitment required."

Adler added, "Our goal is simply to ensure everyone has access to their favorite books, authors, and quality content as we settle into our new normal for the next few weeks."

The offer will expire on April 17. More information on the freebie is available on Scribd's page for the offer. – Rappler.com