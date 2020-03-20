MANILA, Philippines – Facebook launched the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center feature, Wednesday, March 18, US time.

The feature will appear on top of the News Feed, and will provide "a central place for people to get the latest news and information as well as resources and tips to stay healthy, and support their family and community," the company says in a post.

The page was initially rolled out in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and the US, with Facebook saying that they'll expand it to more countries in the coming days. The center is set to appear on top of the News Feed but for now, the link is already accessible here.

The information center will include updates from the World Health Organization as well as local health authorities. The content will come as articles and videos, some of which will continue to promote social distancing and other tips to prevent the spread of the virus.

People also have the option of following the information center to receive updates directly on their News Feed. In the US, Facebook is rolling out features that will help users connect with local groups and "ask for help within their community."

Other COVID-19 initiatives that Facebook started include the banning of ads for medical face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, and COVID-19 test kits; giving free ads to global health organizations; creating a $1 million grant program for The International Fact-Checking Network; a $100 million small business grant program; and $20 million in donation to support relief efforts. – Rappler.com