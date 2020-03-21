MANILA, Philippines – In light of the coronavirus lockdown and other measures to stave off disease, Smart's giving away one-time bonus data to postpaid subscribers, the company announced Saturday, March 21.

The amount of data a subscriber gets depends on their plan. Here's the list:

For existing Smart postpaid subscribers:

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – Lite – 2.5GB

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – S – 10GB

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – M – 20GB

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – L – 30GB

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – XL – 60GB



Smart Signature Device Plan – S – 5GB

Smart Signature Device Plan – M – 10GB

Smart Signature Device Plan – L – 15GB

Smart Signature Device Plan – XL – 30GB



Below Plan 999 – 2.5GB

Plan 999 to 1999 – 5GB

Plan 2000 and up – 10GB

One-time welcome bonus data for new Smart Signature customers:

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – S – 5GB

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – M – 10GB

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – L – 15GB

Smart Signature SIM-only plan – XL – 30GB

Smart Signature Device Plan – S – 2.5GB

Smart Signature Device Plan – M – 5GB

Smart Signature Device Plan – L – 7.5GB

Smart Signature Device Plan – XL – 15GB

The bonus data is valid for 30 days.

Earlier, PLDT and Smart announced a 30-day payment extension period for all postpaid customers.

Prepaid customers will get a 30-day eLoad discount via the Smart Online Store at www.store.smart.com.ph/eload, with discounts ranging from 5% for P200 and P300 eLoads to 10% discount for P1000 eLoad. These are available from March 17 until April 14. – Rappler.com