MANILA, Philippines – Google is making G Suite for Education free in the Philippines, the company announced Saturday, March 21.

The app suite is a set of productivity tools for teaching and learning, including Hangouts (video and voice conferencing), Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Forms, and Google Classroom. The company says that with these tools, schools will be able conduct distance learning and remain productive despite not being in one classroom together. Many of these tools have a free version, except for Google Classroom, which is originally a paid subscription service.

“We’re committed to supporting our users, partners, and the broader local community during this challenging time. We hope that our distance learning tools such as G Suite for Education, training, and resources can help our teachers and students stay connected at home and continue with their curriculum as needed,” said Bernadette Nacario, country director for Google Philippines.

To learn more, visit Google for Education hub and The Keyword blog. Educators may also check this YouTube webinar from the University of the Philippines on how to convert classes online using Google Classroom.

Schools interested to set up a G Suite for Education account may write an email to education@qsr.com.ph. – Rappler.com