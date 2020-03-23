MANILA, Philippines – Economies all over the world are seeing a downturn as an effect of the coronavirus, and the strict lockdowns it has caused.

Sales of smartphones are part of that decrease, as reported by Strategy Analytics. Global sales of the popular gadgets in February 2020 were down by 38% compared to last year, and 39% compared to January 2020, the month before the coronavirus spread more vigorously in countries beyond China.

The analyst firm says that the downturn can be blamed on both supply chain disruptions, with major factories temporarily shuttering in China, and on the significant decrease in consumer demand. Consumers may be holding on to their money more for essentials like groceries, medicines, and other vital supplies.

Samsung topped the shipment and sales chart, followed by Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, and vivo. Notably, Xiaomi is ranked third on the report, displacing Huawei, which has at certain points, topped Apple, and during its pre-Android ban peak, was looking to challenge Samsung for the top spot.

The report tracks shipments to retailers, purchases by consumers, and inventory volumes. – Rappler.com