MANILA, Philippines – Here's a nice way of keeping kids occupied during a lockdown or quarantine scenario: children's audiobooks.

Amazon's audiobook platform, Audible, has made hundreds of these free as the world hunkers down for the coronavirus. (READ: Luzon lockdown: What are the do's and don'ts?)

The site said: "For as long as schools are closed, we're open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across 6 different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids. All stories are free to stream on your desktop, laptop, phone or tablet. Explore the collection, select a title and start listening. It's that easy."

Curiously, there are some works in there for the older set such as Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged and Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis.

Typically, subscriptions to the platform cost $14.95 monthly. – Rappler.com