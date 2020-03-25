MANILA, Philippines – Porn site Pornhub joins a growing list of online content providers offering their content for free amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The site will be giving free access to their membership service, Pornhub Premium, worldwide for 30 days with the offer open until April 23, the company announced Tuesday, March 24.

Traditionally, the membership costs $9.99 monthly, with a premium subscription eliminating ads, providing full movies and full HD viewing. Access to the free offer is available at pornhub.com/stayathome.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

The announcement comes amid statements from other video platforms that they'd be reducing streaming quality in Europe, with YouTube defaulting to standard definition worldwide. Facebook itself has reported a surge in use. In the Philippines, one service provider, PLDT, said they observed a 15% to 20% rise in data traffic during the lockdown.

Companies such as anime studio Toei, e-books and audiobooks platforms Scribd and Audible have also made some of their content free amid the outbreak.

The move also follows the initial announcement of PornHub Premium being free in hard-hit Italy.

In the same press release, Pornhub said it would be donating thousands of surgical masks in New York, and 50,000 euros to European organizations for the purchase of masks and medical equipment.

The site is donating an additional $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP), a US-based non-profit advocating for the fundamental human rights of sex workers. The funds will go to sex worker relief funds in the SWOP-USA network "to meet immediate requests for support from sex workers impacted by COVID-19."

“With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time. We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve,” said Corey Price, Pornhub vice president.

It also said it would be increasing the percentage of the profits a model gets on their user direct-upload platform Modelhub, and promoted independent adult video creators on their Twitter account:

Here are some ways you can support your favorite models on Pornhub while self isolating during COVID-19:



Pornhub has over 150,000 independent adult creators making amazing content for everyone to enjoy.



Look for a blue check mark on their avatar, profile or videos. — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 19, 2020

Typically, about 65% of the profits go to the independent performer, but Pornhub will be increasing that for the time being:

"To help models who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, Pornhub will offer them 100% of their video sales after processing fee – for a total payout of 85% of video sales earnings on both Pornhub and its clip site Modelhub – for the month of April," the company said. – Rappler.com