MANILA, Philippines – Netflix is the latest online platform to have suffered outages which may possibly be related to the increase in users due to worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.

The streaming platform received thousands of user reports on Downdetector, peaking at about 12:40 am, Thursday, March 26, Philippine time. Reports have leveled off since then but has steadily come in up to the publication of this article.

According to the site's outage map, majority the reports are coming from North America, particularly near the east and west coasts. South America, Europe, and Asia also have problems being reported, but frequency appears to be less than North America's.

40% reported having no connection, 36% experienced problems with video streaming, while 22% reported problems with the website.

On Netflix's help page, the company said during the outages: "We are currently experiencing a higher than normal wait time for support via phone and chat. Please try again later or check our online help center for answers to frequently asked questions. Thank you for your patience."

Netflix, amid the global lockdown, has employed measures to manage bandwidth use in Europe, later in India, and the Philippines, and will likely roll out similar measures in countries that make the request.

Other platforms such as Facebook, Nintendo, and Xbox Live have already experienced outages during the lockdowns. – Rappler.com