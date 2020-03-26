MANILA, Philippines – Apple is considering delaying the launch of its 5G iPhones due to global demand woes and supply chain shortages caused by the novel coronavirus, a new report detailed.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday, March 26, Apple held internal talks regarding potentially delaying the 5G iPhone launch a few months, according to 3 people familiar with the matter. Supply chain sources also told Nikkei there was a possibility of a pushed-back release due to practical issues.

"Supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones, which could lead to a tame reception of the first 5G iPhone," a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Nikkei, adding, "They need the first 5G iPhone to be a hit."

The 5G iPhone was originally slated to come out in September.

According to another Nikkei source, "Apple will make a final decision around May at the latest, given the fluid situation globally."

Apple did not respond to Nikkei Asian Review's request for comment.

Meanwhile, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said in a blog post the launch of the 5G iPhone was still likely in the fall, as it takes 3 to 4 years to develop a new iPhone, rather than just a single year. Munster added, "Demand for the upcoming iPhone will likely be muted initially, as it will reflect overall consumer demand in the fall which we expect to be soft." – Rappler.com