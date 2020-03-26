MANILA, Philippines – Grand Guilds by Filipino developer Drix Studios arrives on Steam today, Thursday, March 26.

The game is a Japanese roleplaying game (JRPG)-style title that’s story-driven, with battles that are in the strategy-RPG mold mixed with card combat mechanics.

Development was funded via Kickstarter, with the game hitting its funding goal in just two days. It’s the second game by the studio, formed by developer Justin Villegas in 2013, following 2016’s Unaided:1939

Here are the key features of the title, according to the game's official Kickstarter page:

Turn-Based Strategy - Learn and master the fundamentals of tactical combat. Positioning and terrain will mean the difference between victory and defeat.

Card Combat System - A diverse set of skill cards will form the abilities of your units, making every turn more dynamic and each decision more important and meaningful.

Deck Building - Tailor each character to your playstyle by customizing their skill decks. Obtain powerful new abilities by completing quests or leveling your characters.

Guild Quests - Embark on challenging, procedural missions that yield exciting rewards. Increase your guild's reputation to earn bonuses that will aid you in combat.

Diverse Cast - Each playable character has unique mechanics and abilities that enable them to fill various roles in your squad such as tank, support, and damage dealer.

Epic Narrative - Unravel the mysteries shrouding Irin, a continent on the brink of war. Follow Eliza and her companions as they journey through this vast, magical world.

Voice Acting - Characters shout out their actions in combat and express their feelings during dialogue using short phrases.

The story has shades of classic JRPGs, with an army of mysterious creatures suddenly appearing from...well, that’s what the heroes led by a certain Eliza will be looking to figure out:

“After a year-long mission, Eliza returns to the seemingly normal city of Ozryn when suddenly a horde of mysterious creatures set fire to the streets. Upon repelling the enemies, Eliza and her guild strive to discover where the attackers came from, only to realize that the phenomenon happened all over the continent...all at the same time.

With her guild's reputation on the line, she takes it upon herself to find and capture whoever is behind the attacks. It is up to Eliza and her trusted guildmates to discern the true motive behind the unusual assault before the other guilds of Irin suffer the same fate, or worse."

Villegas, on the studio’s official website, mentioned games such as XCOM, Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XIII and the whimsical cartoon Adventure Time as inspirations for the game.

Strategy titles XCOM and Final Fantasy Tactics were favorites of his. Meanwhile, one episode on Adventure Time where the heroes played a game called Card Wars (which itself would be its own game), inspired the card combat elements of his game. Playing Final Fantasy XIII, that’s when the developer got his eureka moment: card-based combat with strategy RPG elements and a story and art style with a JRPG flavor.

The game will also be coming out on Switch on March 26, US time, meaning Filipino gamers can expect it between the evening of March 26 and the morning of March 27. The Switch version will be co-published by Keybol Games. The version on games subscription platform Utomik will be out around the same time as the Switch and Steam versions while the PS4 and Xbox One versions have a to-be-determined release date. – Rappler.com