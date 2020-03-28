MANILA, Philippines – Two more streaming video companies are heeding the call of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to manage their respective streaming bitrates to free up bandwidth and ease data congestion in response to the surge in online data usage due to lockdowns in many parts of the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

The NTC said both iFlix and iWant.ph are taking steps to balance their bandwidth usage.

Streaming video service iFlix is capping its streaming temporarily, with no content being streamed in 4K. "iFlix will continuously balance bandwidth usage to use as little data as possible while optimizing resolution for its users," the NTC added.

Meanwhile, iWant.ph, the content streaming platform of ABS-CBN, began to reduce its streaming bitrate by 33% as of Friday, March 27.

The adjustments of the two companies follow moves by Netflix and YouTube to lessen bandwidth usage.

Netflix will be adjusting its bitrate levels – thus lessening video quality slightly at given resolutions – to reduce bandwidth usage. YouTube will be defaulting to standard definition video worldwide, though the option to watch video in high definition will still be there. – Rappler.com