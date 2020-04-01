MANILA, Philippines – Lazada and Shopee announced on Facebook they have resumed delivery services for essential goods.

Products include alcohol and sanitizers, personal care products, vitamins and supplements, baby personal care products, fresh meat and vegetables, canned goods, snacks, beverages, household supplies, laundry cleaning equipment, and pet care essentials.

On both platforms, the cash on delivery option is currently suspended, with usage of non-cash options encouraged, including the proprietary LazWallet and ShopeePay payment systems.

Here are their respective announcements:

Back during the first week of the Metro Manila COVID-19 lockdown, the two companies announced stoppages for their normal logistics operations. – Rappler.com