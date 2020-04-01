MANILA, Philippines – While most are sitting out this year's April Fools because of the coronavirus, one local company is at least hoping to get a chuckle out of its followers.

PC gaming cafe chain TNC on April 1 – a day typically filled with bad pranks and unbelievable "news" – posted on Facebook an "ad" for "The Ultimate Pancit Canton Gaming Keyboard."

In the middle of the two portions of the LED-lit keyboard lies a plate of pancit canton and eggs, a go-to merienda for Filipino gamers. Click the supposed store link, and you get treated to the grandfather of internet pranks, "The Rickroll."

TNC truly leaned in with the jokes this year, also duping people with the fake departure of their longtime Dota 2 pro team member Timothy Randrup, which got even more views and shares than the pancit canton keyboard.

Companies this year have likely skipped the annual April Fools prank as the coronavirus crisis continues, out of solidarity, and to not pollute online venues that need the most trustworthy information at the moment. Also missing in action? Posts from people making tried-and-true April Fools-type announcements such as a pregnancy or an engagement.

One of the biggest tech companies to skip the date is Google – which has quite the taste and reputation for these pranks – which even sent out a company-wide memo to stop all kinds of pranks this year.

Google's head of marketing Lorraine Twohill asked managers to make sure that the teams weren't working on smaller pranks that could be launched without the higher-ups knowing, reported The Independent.

“Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one," Ms Twohill wrote in the memo originally obtained by Business Insider. – Rappler.com