MANILA, Philippines – For photographers looking to hone their craft or for those looking for a new skill to learn, Canon Philippines is holding a set of online photography workshops for the whole month of April.

The workshops will feature Canon brand ambassadors and professional photographers, tackling a range of lessons from the basics to more advanced techniques, and specialized topics spanning food, architecture and interiors, wedding and music events, and vlogging.

The workshops will be streamed on Canon Philippines' Facebook page.

You can check out the schedule of the workshops here and here. – Rappler.com