MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University on Wednesday, April 1, announced the launch of a web portal featuring COVID-19-related research works, activities, and initiatives of faculty members, research centers, students, and other university units.

Called the COVID-19 Research Portal, accessible here, the hub hopes to gather research and knowlege on the disease, and public engagement activies all in one place. (READ: PH coronavirus cases climb to 2,311, death toll at 96)

The page will be updated regularly as more research comes in.

"Currently, the portal includes the published journal article of School of Economics associate professor Dr. Krista Danielle Yu and chemical engineering full professor Dr. Kathleen Aviso titled 'Modeling the Economic Impact and Ripple Effects of Disease Outbreaks;' chemical engineering full professor Dr. Michael Promentilla’s 'Coronavirus: Ang Maso at ang Sayaw,' the Filipino version of 'Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance;' and the Angelo King Institute policy brief on “Preparing for shortages of COVID-19 drugs: A data-based model for optimal allocation," the school said.

Also available on the portal are the DLSU South East Asia Research Hub’s COVID-19 Percentage of Death and Recovery ratio table, a COVID-19 crowdsourced mapping tool, and the Online Well-Being Self-Evaluation during the COVID-19 Outbreak.

“In this unprecedented global crisis, DLSU remains committed to research, knowledge transfer, and public engagement. Our efforts are now targeted at mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and contributing new solutions in the coming months,” says vice chancellor for research and innovation Dr. Raymond Tan. – Rappler.com