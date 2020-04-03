MANILA, Philippines – Apple is set to announce a new entry-level iPhone named the iPhone SE, according to reports.

An April 2 post on 9 to 5 Mac cited a tip which said the new phone model will simply be called the iPhone SE, but would reference the new hardware as its 2020 version. The iPhone SE was previously the name assigned to a version of the iPhone sporting an iPhone 5S body while having an iPhone 6S camera and processor.

The iPhone SE will reportedly come in 3 colors: white, black, and red.

Meanwhile, 5 case types will be available:

Black silicone

White silicone

Red leather

Black leather

Midnight blue leather

It is also said to come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage models.

Additionally, The Verge noted an Apple Store page for a Belkin case which mentions it is for the iPhone SE and the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

Speculation regarding a potential announcement is that Apple may announce this on Friday, April 3. Keep your eyes peeled, just in case. – Rappler.com