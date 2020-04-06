MANILA, Philippines – Smart announced on Monday, April 6, it would be providing Wi-Fi at several, new COVID-19 healthcare facilities.

The locations include the Ninoy Aquino Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center Tent, and the World Trade Center. These locations have been converted into COVID-19 treatment facilities, dedicated to handling patients under monitoring and patients under investigation.

Smart also recently provided the Wi-Fi at the La Salle Greenhills campus in Mandaluyong, currently housing health workers from hospitals in the area. Other locations where Smart Wi-Fi is currently available during this crisis include some provincial capitols, city and municipal halls, hospitals, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Globe has also been providing free Wi-FI since March 13 in 68 hospitals all over the country "as support to the national government’s call for community quarantine in the region," the company said. The telco also has free Wi-Fi at select supermarkets and groceries across the country. – Rappler.com