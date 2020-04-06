MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) announced on Monday, April 6, it would be ramping up production of face shields through 3D printing for frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus.

Two of the government agency's research and development institutes along with one research laboratory in a state university are devoting their resources to the creation of the much-needed protective gear.

The DOST Metals Industry Research and Development Center (DOST-MIRDC) will be making about 2,500 face shields per day. The MIRDC was initially producing only 50 each day through its Additive Manufacturing Center.

Two DOST-MIRDC’s technology partners have also helped double capacity. The Omnifab, a professional 3D printing company, fabricated another injection mold for the face shields while the Megasamsotite Plant in San Pedro, Laguna offered its facility for mass production. These facilities will help provide another 2,500 face shields daily, for a total of 5,000 daily from the DOST and its partners.

Another 100 face shields were also produced by another DOST institute, the Industrial Technology Development Institute, and delivered to the Philippine Heart Center.

The Bataan Peninsula State University – Additive Manufacturing Research Laboratory, a project funded by the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development, also found a new process to create face shields in a faster, and more customizable manner.

In light of these developments Rowena Guevara, DOST undersecretary for research and development, said, “As we make change happen through research and development, we find ways in helping out our new heroes facing COVID19. We shall continue to look for better means to support our frontliners through research and development." – Rappler.com