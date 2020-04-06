MANILA, Philippines – Google Maps will now include information on free hospital shuttle servivces provided by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

There are 19 existing routes within Metro Manila, and with lines from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan all the way to Cabuyao, Laguna. The routes can be found on the public transport tab of Maps.

Here's how to use it:

Launch Google Maps via app or web. Enter your intended destination. Tap “Directions”. Select the public transit tab. This is the train icon which comes after car and motorcycle icons. Maps will immediately pull up a recommended route which uses the DOTr’s hospital shuttle routes, when available.

"With this update, medical frontliners can calculate their estimated travel time and easily find the best way and schedule to get from their home to their hospital and vice versa. Updates to the bus routes and schedules will be reflected in the service, including more free shuttle services from the local government units soon," Google said in a statement.

Another new feature from Google is when a user types “COVID testing” on Google Search or Maps, DOH-certified COVID-19 reference laboratory hospitals within the area will show.

A reminder: use the screening tool posted on the DOH COVID-19 website or call the COVID-19 hotline (02-894-COVID/02-894-26843) before going to the said centers to avoid unecessarily adding to the number of people in the hospitals.

Google said it will also be providing up to $5 million worth of Search ads credits to Philippine government agencies "to help in the communication of credible and useful information in relation to COVID-19." – Rappler.com