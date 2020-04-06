MANILA, Philippines – Videogame retailer DataBlitz opened their digital store on Friday, April 3, as announced on their Facebook page.

The store is a stopgap of sorts for videogamers stuck in their homes during the coronavirus lockdown. DataBlitz, like all other stores covered by the lockdown, shuttered, leaving gamers with fewer shopping options.

The online DataBlitz store will at least allow gamers to purchase digital codes for games. Here's a list of what they're currently selling:

PlayStation Network Digital Codes

Xbox Live Digital Codes

Nintendo eShop Digital Codes

Steam Wallet Digital Codes

iTunes Digital Codes

Google Play Digital Codes

EA Digital Codes

Amazon Digital Codes

Razer Gold Digital Codes

Blizzard Digital Codes

Roblox Digital Codes

Game Time/Subscription Digital Codes

PC Digital Keys

Resident Evil 3 PC Digital Key

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition PC Digital Key

Click here to go to the store. To order, here are the steps:

Select the item and add it to your cart. (You may add more items to your cart or change the quantity if you haven't completed your order yet. Just update your cart before checking out.) Checkout via PayPal/Credit Card/Debit Card or Bank Deposit/Online Fund Transfer. Once your order is complete, you will receive your digital code via email. Redeem your digital code in the appropriate platform mentioned on the product page.

– Rappler.com