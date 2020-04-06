MANILA, Philippines – LinkedIn announced on Friday, April 3, that it was providing free job postings for hospitals and nonprofits working on relief and essential services during the coronavirus crisis.

Healthcare companies and organizations in the healthcare industry, such as hospitals, medical device makers, medical practices and mental healthcare companies, as well as disaster relief nonprofits are eligible for the offer. Essential services, such as jobs in supermarkets, package delivery, and warehousing are also included.

Eligible companies will be able to post mission critical jobs for free for the next 3 months, from April 2 to June 30.

LinkedIn will also be promoting critical healthcare openings on the LinkedIn homepage and the Jobs page to speed up pairing of candidates to jobs.

"Frontline healthcare roles, such as doctors and nurses, will be automatically added to a list of urgent jobs and will be surfaced through a special banner to reach members with relevant skills and experiencem" said LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is also expanding their Recruiting For Good program, assigning 100 LinkedIn recruiters and talent professionals to help organizations working to combat unemployment, and aid in childcare, and mental health issues to find candidates and volunteers.

Healthcare companies will also be able to use LinkedIn Talent Insights for free for the next 3 months for crucial data on the market. – Rappler.com