MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Resilience Institute announced Wednesday, April 8, it had set up a chat bot to help people seeking support or information on the coronavirus to get the information they need.

The chat bot, called Yani – from the word Bayanihan – lets users find information on hospitals near them, as well as information on the Philippine government's policies regarding the coronavirus.

Yani will also offer information on where to find psychosocial support, in this case through teleconferencing, for a user's mental health needs.

The bot can be found on Facebook Messenger and is integrated into https://endcov.ph as a support system. – Rappler.com