MANILA, Philippines – Facebook Philippines will temporarily reduce video bit rate in the Philippines, in response to concerns over network congestion and bandwidth use during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The reduction will apply to both Facebook and Instagram videos.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) made the announcement on Thursday, April 9.

The move follows earlier bit rate reduction from other streaming platforms such as Netflix, iFlix, iWant, and YouTube's move to set videos on standard definition on first play. DICT secretary Gringo Honasan, in the press statement, said that the lockdown has caused a "significant surge in the usage of digital services and streaming platforms which strains the country's internet infrastructure."

Facebook also said that they're working closely with "mobile operators" in the Philippines to help manage the use of bandwidth during the crisis. – Rappler.com