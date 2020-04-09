MANILA, Philippines – Gamers in some parts of Asia report mistakenly purchasing the Chinese/Korean version of the highly awaited PlayStation 4 title, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Friday, April 10.

With the game getting activated at the stroke of midnight, players excitedly booted up the reimagined PlayStation favorite, only to come to the realization that they didn’t buy the language version they wanted for the game.

In the online Hong Kong PlayStation Store, two versions are available: English/Japanese and Chinese/Korean. According to accounts, the pre-order advertisement found on the store, which is in English, automatically directed purchases to the Chinese/Korean version – but without clearly indicating that to the user. The online complaints come from gamers wanting the English/Japanese version, but who have instead gotten the Chinese/Korean version.

The game costs HK$468, the base version, in the Hong Kong PlayStation Store.

They reported that the pre-order store entries for the game also didn’t indicate the language version, perhaps leading gamers to assume that there was only one version of the game, containing multiple language options. Shortly after availability, the store entries for the game were said to have been updated, showing the language version.

A few hours after the game went live, hundreds of gamers flocked online to report their issues on Reddit, and on the PlayStation Asia post on Facebook celebrating the availability of the game. But instead of cheers, the thread has become a shoutbox for angry gamers.

“The pre-order didn't state the language, and now I have the Chinese version when I want the English one! This is misrepresentation,” said one commenter.

“Bought the pre-order from the featured page; no indication in the purchase title or description that there are 2 different language versions, and now I'm stuck with a Chinese FFVII remake I can't play,” another explained.

Gamers said that they only found out that they got the Chinese/Korean version when they started playing it, or when they checked the email receipt for the game.

More gamers are also expected to buy the game through the online PlayStation store as the coronavirus shuttered physical retailer operations across the globe.

We have reached out to PlayStation Asia regarding the matter. – Rappler.com