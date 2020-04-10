MANILA, Philippines – Twitter took down "hundreds of accounts" tweeting under specific hashtags meant to defend the Philippine government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

An email from Twitter to The Washington Post on Thursday, April 9, said the accounts in question violated Twitter's policies against platform manipulation and spamming. This includes posting duplicate content across multiple accounts, making duplicate or multiple accounts, and sending a large number of unsolicited replies or mentions.

The Washington Post report follows other similar takedowns reported in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Honduras, Serbia, and Indonesia.

Hashtags

The Washington Post report noted that hashtags in support of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte followed after public outcry over government actions against the poor during the coronavirus quarantine.

These include #IStandWithThePresident and #YesToABSCBNShutdown, which followed an April 1 report by ABS-CBN detailing arrests made on the urban poor leading to a viral #OustDuterte hashtag. Critics retaliated using the hashtag #ICantStandThePresident, which was followed by troll-like accounts responding with #OursDuterte.

Facebook saw similar activities, with shared word-for-word post copies spreading among accounts supporting Duterte.

That said, the Philippines was not on its March list of networks that Facebook took down. – Rappler.com