Google Doodles have joined the fight against the coronavirus.

Usually reserved for celebrating special occasions, these charming reimaginings of the Google logo are now giving thanks to frontliners of the coronavirus crisis.

Google is, in fact, doing a series, dedicating one doodle for each separate sector. Here's what has been released so far:

Public health workers and researchers in the scientific community:

Doctors, nurses, and medical workers:

Emergency services workers:

Custodial and sanitation workers:

Farm workers and farmers:

Grocery workers:

Clicking on the Google Doodle on Google's search homepage will lead to results for the phrase "thank you coronavirus helpers," while a short thank you message appears at the bottom of the homepage. – Rappler.com