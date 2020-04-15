MANILA, Philippines – PLDT is introducing an installment program for bills payments, following last month's 30-day postponement for the payment of PLDT and Smart bills in reaction to the coronavirus lockdown.

The program will be implemented on May 1, and will allow customers of PLDT Home, Smart, and Sun postpaid subscribers to settle unpaid balances (as of April 30) in 6 equal payments with no interest and no penalties.

We are also republishing below the frequently asked questions for the new installment measure, originally appearing on the PLDT website:

How can I track my charges?

You can track your bills and payments through the MyPLDT-Smart App.

If the payment extension is over, will I have to pay for 2 months?

After the payment extension, we will send you your bill reflecting the first installment amount due. This will cover all outstanding balance as of April 30, 2020, equally divided into 6 months with no added interest or penalties for late payment.

I missed payment in one of the installment periods. What happens to my account?

Missed payments in any of the installment periods will go through the normal collection process. We encourage you to settle your bill in full on or before the due date to ensure continuous service.

Do I need to enroll to avail of deferred payment?

No, you do not need to enroll. All postpaid PLDT Home accounts are eligible for the 6 months installment program with no interest and late payment charges.

I do not want to avail of the deferred payment scheme. Can I pay my bills in full?

Yes, you may pay your outstanding balance in full. You may pay through any of our online payment channels.

I want to complete paying my bill for a shorter period. Do you have other installment schemes?

All postpaid accounts will be automatically enrolled for the 6 months installment scheme. If you wish to complete payment earlier, you may pay more than the amount due for the month.

I cannot pay the total amount for the installment period. Will my internet service get restricted?

Payments received less than the amount due may result in the temporary restriction of your internet service. We encourage you to pay the amount due in full to ensure continuous service. – Rappler.com