MANILA, Philippines – Prices for the 2020 version of the iPhone SE in the Philippines are now available, as listed on Apple's Philippine page:

64GB - P26,490

128GB - P30,490

256GB - P36,490

No availability date was specified. On the store page, Apple noted that the delivery details are "currently unavailable" for any of the 3 color variants. "iPhone SE is coming," the store page also said.

The Philippine pricing is higher than the $399 US pricing, if directly converted from US dollars to Philippine peso. This was the same case for the iPhone 11, whose US pricing started at $699 but ended up being priced at P47,990 in the Philippines.

Key specs:

Retina HD display

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

1,400:1 contrast ratio (typical)

True Tone display

Wide color display (P3)

Haptic Touch

625 nits max brightness (typical)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Display Zoom

Reachability

12MP wide-angle rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization

Digital zoom up to 5x

7MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control for front and rear cameras

Portrait lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono) for front and rear cameras

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical image stabilization for video

Listed battery life: "lasts about the same as iPhone 8"

Compatible with 18W fast-charge adapter, sold separately

iOS 13

– Rappler.com