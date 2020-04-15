iPhone SE priced at P26,490 in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – Prices for the 2020 version of the iPhone SE in the Philippines are now available, as listed on Apple's Philippine page:
- 64GB - P26,490
- 128GB - P30,490
- 256GB - P36,490
No availability date was specified. On the store page, Apple noted that the delivery details are "currently unavailable" for any of the 3 color variants. "iPhone SE is coming," the store page also said.
The Philippine pricing is higher than the $399 US pricing, if directly converted from US dollars to Philippine peso. This was the same case for the iPhone 11, whose US pricing started at $699 but ended up being priced at P47,990 in the Philippines.
Key specs:
- Retina HD display
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- 1,400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- True Tone display
- Wide color display (P3)
- Haptic Touch
- 625 nits max brightness (typical)
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- Display Zoom
- Reachability
- 12MP wide-angle rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization
- Digital zoom up to 5x
- 7MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control for front and rear cameras
- Portrait lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono) for front and rear cameras
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video
- Listed battery life: "lasts about the same as iPhone 8"
- Compatible with 18W fast-charge adapter, sold separately
- iOS 13
