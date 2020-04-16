MANILA, Philippines – China is getting a Pikachu-themed set of earbuds made by Razer this Thursday, April 16.

As reported by ZingGadget and Gizmodo, the wireless earbuds sport a Pikachu-yellow paint job after the famous Pokemon creature, and are housed in a Pokeball, which supports wireless charging for the earbuds.

The earbuds themselves, while not having active noice canceling, do use 13-millimeter drivers for a good bass line. Estimated active battery life is at around 3 hours, or up to 15 hours when recharged using the Pokeball case.

The Pikachu-themed earbuds are expected to go on sale in China today. – Rappler.com