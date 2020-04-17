MANILA, Philippines – Smart Communications released a circular on Tuesday, April 14, warning users about occurrences of swindling that could steal your access to your phone's SIM card privileges.

The social engineering practice known as SIM takeover, SIM-jacking, or SIM-hijacking occurs when a cyber criminal pretending to be a representative of Smart alerts you through text or call to ask you to acquire a PIN number – or one-time password (OTP) – for your SIM. The faker then asks for an unsuspecting user to send the PIN to them so they can activate a SIM using your credentials, thus deactivating your SIM in the process.

Smart added that, in successful SIM-jackings, "all the text messages (SMS) and calls that are supposed to be received by that existing SIM will be routed to the new SIM card."

"The recipients can then use this data to hack banking, email, and other online accounts," Smart warned.

"Should you fall victim to a SIM Take-Over, please report the incident ASAP by calling *888 on any Smart mobile phone. Keep in mind that Smart representatives will never ask for One Time Passwords (OTPs) for whatever purpose," Smart added in its advisory.

– Rappler.com