MANILA, Philippines – Crowdfunding website Kickstarter is planning to lay off some employees following a drop in projects on the site.

The Verge reported Monday, April 20, that an internal memo was released to employees by CEO Aziz Hasan, in which he said, "The live project count is about 35% below what it was at this time last year with no clear sign of rebound."

Conversations are starting with Kickstarter's union organizers and the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) – which represents the Kickstarter union, about potential layoffs.

Hasan added, "Kickstarter is a small business of 140 people with modest operating margins, and all of the approximately $1.27 million in after-tax profit we earned last year has already been reinvested back into the business during the first four months of this year."

The company has already taken cost-cutting measures, which entail cutting senior leader salaries, including that of Hasan's, and cutting the budget, among other strategies.

The memo added, however, that "The truth is, these measures aren’t enough for us to continue to serve creators during this crisis and beyond. We must look more broadly at ways to restructure the business, including potential layoffs across teams and at all levels of staff." – Rappler.com