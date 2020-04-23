MANILA, Philippines – High-altitude balloons are ready to deliver internet connection in Kenya as Loon launches Tuesday, April 21.

Loon officially started in 2013 as a project under a Google research and development unit called Google X, now known as just X. In July 2018, it was spun off into a separate company, the same month they announced a partnership with telecom company Telkom Kenya – its first commercial deal. Other successful "moonshot" projects originating from X include the Wing delivery drone service currently in limited rollout in the US, and Waymo automated driving technologies.

Almost two years after, Loon’s network of high-altitude balloons said to be capable of delivering LTE speeds, is up and running. “Loon balloons are currently drifting over Kenya performing network testing, and preparing to bring connectivity to people who subscribe to mobile service with our partner Telkom Kenya,” said Salvatore Candido, the chief technology officer at the company.

Candido has a detailed account of how they flew in their balloons to Kenya – a fascinating journey thousands of miles away from their launch site in Puerto Rico. From there, the balloons make their way across the Atlantic Ocean, below South Africa, into the Indian Ocean, and then up northwest to Kenya. Loon has another launch site in Nevada in the US, but the Kenya balloons were launched from Puerto Rico.

For hundreds of days, the balloons fly 20 kilometers in the stratosphere, fitted with apparatuses to protect it from the elements.

The balloons though may reach Kenya through other routes, Candido explained. “The winds aloft change every day so. Like snowflakes, no two journeys will ever be exactly the same. Other balloons heading for Kenya will fly over Central Africa, and still others will fly west out of Puerto Rico and reach their destination after a trans-Pacific flight. The balloons optimize for safety first, and travel time second.”

Once they reach Kenyan airspace, the balloons perform a “carefully choreographed dance” using Loon’s fleet management system with machine learning capabilities. The balloons are plotted on the map with the goal of maximizing the number of people they are able to connect throughout the day. It’s presented as an alternative to traditional means of building internet infrastructure through a cable system.

“Now more than ever, the divide between people who can get online in their home and those that service doesn’t quite reach is apparent, and the importance of making it possible for everyone to have access to the Internet has never been so clear in our day-to-day lives. It is with this spirit that the Loon team continues our work to bring our network online in Kenya as quickly as we can, and to continue to work towards our mission to connect people everywhere,” said Candido. – Rappler.com