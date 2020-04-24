MANILA, Philippines – Mobile shooting game Call of Duty: Mobile's world championship tournament begins on Thursday, April 30, and is now calling for participants.

Activition made the announcement on Wednesday, April 22, US time.

The tournament isn't short on incentives, with publisher Activision saying that the tourney will feature more than $1 million in total prizes in the form of both in-game cosmetics, and cash. Sony's mobile division, Sony Mobile Communications, is the primary sponsor of the tournament.

Those who are ranked "veteran" or higher in multiplayer in eligible regions will be able to participate. Activision hasn't said yet which regions are eligible but says that it will be available in "many countries around the world." Details for joining can be found on this link, with more information expected to be available in the coming week.

We can't wait to share more details next week. At the moment, we website up with some info and that will be updated later with additional information soon: https://t.co/eYtMF3R2cR — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 22, 2020

“We are very excited to launch our highly-anticipated competitive tournament in Call of Duty: Mobile,” said Chris Plummer, vice president, mobile at Activision. “As the next-evolution in our fan-favorite Ranked Play, this tournament format gives eligible Call of Duty: Mobile players a chance to compete with players from around the world for cash and prizes.”

The free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile is developed by Tencent Game’s TiMi Studios, and has surpassed more than 150 million downloads since its release in 2019 on Android and iOS devices. – Rappler.com