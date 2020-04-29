MANILA, Philippines – Globe will continue to give their home prepaid Wi-Fi customers extra data, the company announced Monday, April 27.

Until May 15, 2020, customers taking advantage of Globe's HomeSURF199 package will get 30GB of data (23GB base data plus 1GB of YouTube per day) valid for 7 days.

Globe extended its run of extra data for the same package, which was originally scheduled to run until April 21. HomeSURF199 originally comes with 22GB of total data.

Globe also extended their bills payment deadline to May 15, 2020. Globe initially provided a 30-day bill payments extension which expired on April 15. With the extension, Globe customers have been given up to 60 days of suspending their payment, equivalent to 2 months of unpaid bills. Details can be found on their site. – Rappler.com