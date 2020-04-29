Smart launches data package for work, delivery, video conference apps
MANILA, Philippines – Smart has a new data package designed around apps of necessity during the lockdown.
Giga Work 99 comes with 2GB open access data, and 1GB per day for 7 days for video conferencing, collaborative office apps, online shopping, delivery, and online payments. Here are the apps that will be covered by the 1GB-per-day special allocation:
- Google Hangouts
- Microsoft Teams
- Cisco WebEx
- Microsoft Office 365
- Google's G Suite
- Grab
- Lalamove
- Lazada
- Shopee
- PayMaya
- GrabPay
Notably, privacy-troubled Zoom is out of the equation.
To register, Smart and Sun subscribers may simply dial *123# and choose Giga Work.
A more expensive package, Giga Work Plus 199, comes with 2GB open access data, plus 1GB for the lockdown apps every day for 7 days, and unlimited calls and text to all networks. – Rappler.com