MANILA, Philippines – Smart has a new data package designed around apps of necessity during the lockdown.

Giga Work 99 comes with 2GB open access data, and 1GB per day for 7 days for video conferencing, collaborative office apps, online shopping, delivery, and online payments. Here are the apps that will be covered by the 1GB-per-day special allocation:

Google Hangouts

Microsoft Teams

Cisco WebEx

Microsoft Office 365

Google's G Suite

Grab

Lalamove

Lazada

Shopee

PayMaya

GrabPay

WhatsApp

Notably, privacy-troubled Zoom is out of the equation.

To register, Smart and Sun subscribers may simply dial *123# and choose Giga Work.

A more expensive package, Giga Work Plus 199, comes with 2GB open access data, plus 1GB for the lockdown apps every day for 7 days, and unlimited calls and text to all networks. – Rappler.com