MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) is making use of new technologies that will make the farm-to-table chain run faster.

Secretary William Dar announced the department is partnering with ridesharing app Grab and other businesses with online paltforms to speed up the transportation of food from the provinces.

A program called "Kadiwa Express" will make use of the cloud, radio frequency identification (RFID) and other modern info-tech systems to track the movement of these goods, including where they may be delays due to lockdown blockades. Wastage has been an issue as goods go undelivered because of the lockdown, leading to higher prices. The hope is that the new monitoring tools will allow the supply chain to function more efficiently.

"Kadiwa on Wheels" will also be able to monitor where the goods may be most needed, and upon identification of these areas, the mobile market of sorts will be able to reach consumers directly.

“Because of COVID-19, food affordability, not only availability, becomes critical. The threat of food affordability is as real as hunger itself. If the supply chain is disrupted, food produced in rural areas just go to waste,” said Dar.

Another program called "e-Kadiwa" will let consumers buy goods using smartphones and other devices. – Rappler.com